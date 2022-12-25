Cloudy with clearings, mostly without precipitation, severe black ice and up to 11 degrees below zero – this is the weather that awaits the Moscow region on Sunday, December 25. The corresponding forecast was published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

Daytime temperatures in Moscow will range from -7 to -5 degrees. At night, the thermometers will drop to -11 degrees.

In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from -10 to -5 degrees below zero, at night – up to 13 degrees below zero.

Wind of variable directions is predicted at a speed of 2–7 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 754-757 mm Hg.

Earlier, on December 24, the Ministry of Emergency Situations urged drivers and pedestrians to be careful on the roads due to heavy icy conditions.

On the eve of the traumatologist-orthopedist, candidate of medical sciences Mikhail Ryazantsev told in what cases you should consult a doctor if you slipped on the street. According to him, the reasons for contacting a specialist are pain, deformity, severe swelling, damage to the skin, the inability to move the injured part of the body.

In the event of a fall, the expert advises to immobilize the painful areas if possible and seek medical help.

On the same day, the chief specialist of the Moscow Meteorological Bureau, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, told Izvestiya that a cold snap is expected in the capital on Sunday, and then real frosty weather will come to the region.

The day before, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand said that the thaw in Moscow would last until the end of the week.

Prior to that, on December 19, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand said that by the end of the week a thaw would begin in Moscow with temperatures from -3 to +3 degrees. He also urged local residents to be careful as snow, sleet and rain are expected in the region.