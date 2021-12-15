Cloudy weather, light snow, ice and up to 1 degree frost await residents of the capital on Wednesday, December 15. The corresponding forecast was published on website Russian Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day in Moscow, forecasters predict from 1 to 3 degrees below zero, at night – a cold snap to 4 degrees below zero.

On the territory of the Moscow region, it is expected from -5 to 0 degrees during the day and up to 6 degrees below zero at night.

Southwest wind is predicted at a speed of 5-10 m / s.

The atmospheric pressure will be 752 mm Hg.

The day before, on December 14, the leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, said that the capital was covered by the strongest snowfall in the last 28 years. Thus, the amount of precipitation per day was 20% of the monthly norm.

The Traffic Management Center urged Muscovites to stop traveling by car amid heavy snowfall. They noted that public transport will operate in the city in difficult weather conditions.

Tishkovets explained: the weather anomaly was the result of an active wave atmospheric front and its impact on the capital region.