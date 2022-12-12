Cloudy, precipitation in the form of rain and sleet, icy conditions and up to one degree of frost – this is what the Moscow region expects on Monday, December 12. The corresponding forecast was published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

During the day in Moscow the air temperature will vary from +2 to +4 degrees. At night, the thermometers will drop to -1.

In the Moscow region is expected from 0 to +5 degrees. In addition, forecasters have warned that wet snow may stick in places.

During the day, a southeast wind is forecasted at a speed of 5–10 m/s, gusts of 15 m/s are possible in places, and a southerly wind at night, its speed will be 6–11 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 740-741 mm Hg.

Earlier, on December 11, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand said that in Moscow and the Moscow region on December 12, temperatures of up to +4 … +5 degrees are expected. According to him, the temperature will correspond to the end of October – the beginning of November according to the climate.

On the same day, Vilfand said that a new rainfall record could be set in Moscow on Monday.

On December 11, a storm warning was issued in Moscow due to heavy precipitation and freezing rain. Drivers are advised to respect the speed limit and keep their distance on the roads.

In addition, Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, warned of a tropical downpour that would come to Moscow on December 12.