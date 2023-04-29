Cloudy with clearings, sometimes rain and up to 13 degrees Celsius – this is what the Moscow region expects on Saturday, April 29. The corresponding forecast is published on site Russian Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day, the air temperature in Moscow will vary in the range of + 11 … + 13 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to 0.

In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from +9 to +14 degrees, at night it will get colder to 0, in some places freezing to -2.

In the daytime, a northwest wind is forecast at a speed of 6–11 m/s, at night – north and northeast wind, its speed will also be 6-11 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure – 749-751 mm Hg.

Earlier, on April 27, Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, said that cool weather and precipitation are expected in the capital over the weekend.

On April 24, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, told Izvestia that rains would come to the capital from April 26, which would most likely last until May 2.

The day before, Anatoly Tsygankov, deputy head of the situational center of Roshydromet, noted that atmospheric pressure would drop slightly during the week, but in general the weather would continue to please. A little more cloudiness is expected, but the temperature regime will continue.