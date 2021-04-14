In the Moscow region, on Wednesday, April 14, partly cloudy weather and up to +23 degrees Celsius are expected. This is reported on website “Meteon news”.

According to forecasters, the region will be on the periphery of the anticyclone. No precipitation is expected in case of variable cloudiness. In Moscow, the maximum air temperature will be from +20 to +22 degrees, in the Moscow region – from +18 to +23 degrees. South wind is expected 5-10 m / s.

Atmospheric pressure in the middle of the day will not exceed 751 mm Hg. Art., notes the city news agency “Moscow”… The relative humidity will be around 40%.

In the capital and the region, as noted by meteorologists, dry and warm weather will remain. The oxygen content in the surface air layer in the daytime will slightly decrease.

Earlier on April 14, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, spoke about the weather in Russia in summer. According to his forecast, in summer the temperature throughout the country, especially in its European part, will be around or above normal. The forecaster warned that the accuracy of long-term forecasts does not exceed 70%.