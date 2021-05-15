In Moscow and the Moscow region in the afternoon on Saturday, May 15, the air will warm up to +22 … + 24 degrees, a thunderstorm is expected in some places, according to website Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

Cloudy weather with clearings, light and moderate rain in places is expected. Thunderstorms are also possible in some areas. Wind gusts can reach 11 m / s.

On Sunday night, the temperature will be +12 … + 14 degrees, writes Gazeta.ru.

On the eve of the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand promised summer weather this weekend. May 16 will be more comfortable, rain is unlikely, and thermometers will rise to +22 … + 24 degrees. According to him, from Monday, May 17, warm weather will come, and the temperature will reach +26 … + 28 degrees.

At the same time, from Tuesday, May 18, the daytime temperature will drop by 1-2 degrees, it will be cloudy. By Wednesday, the temperature will be about +19 … + 20 degrees, Vilfand summed up.