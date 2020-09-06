Primhydromet reported that the Haishen tremendous storm is approaching the Primorsky Territory quicker than the preliminary forecast, based on warning on the web site of the division. On the eve, the pinnacle of the Primorsky Territory, Oleg Kozhemyako, instructed the emergency companies to start preparations for the storm strike, which was predicted from September 7 to eight.

It’s famous that “Haishen” will start to exert affect on the climate in Primorye on Monday afternoon. Peak impression is predicted through the night time and day of September 8.

Within the south of the area, heavy rains and wind gusts as much as 25-32 meters per second are anticipated. Within the Peter the Nice Bay, the wave peak will attain 3-4 meters, the ocean stage could rise to important ranges.

In Vladivostok on the morning of September 7, rain will start, and within the afternoon the wind will improve to a storm (as much as 32 meters per second).

Earlier it was reported that about 4 million residents of southern Japan acquired orders and suggestions for evacuation as a result of method of “Haisheng”. Forecasters warned the inhabitants {that a} tropical storm will trigger 600 mm of precipitation per day, and in some areas the wind pace will attain 50 meters per second. The Haisheng is predicted to hit the southern coast of Japan on the night time of September 6-7.

Now “Haishen” is situated about 200 km southeast of the Ryukyu archipelago. The stress in its middle is 920 hPa, the utmost wind pace reaches 70 meters per second.