On the weekend of December 16 and 17, snowfall is expected in Moscow, and on Sunday the air temperature will rise above zero. Izvestia was told about this on December 14 by the Yandex Weather press service.

“On Saturday, December 16, light snow will fall in Moscow, and the temperature will reach -5 degrees. The wind speed will be 3 m/s in the morning, and 2 m/s in the evening. Snowfall is also expected on Sunday, December 17th. In the morning the air temperature will reach -4. During the day it will rise to -3, and in the evening – to +1,” Yandex Weather reported.

It is noted that among large Russian cities, the warmest weather over the weekend can be expected in Krasnodar, Makhachkala and Sochi – here the air temperature will warm up to +6…+12 degrees.

According to the forecast, residents of Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk and Novosibirsk will feel the coldest, where the expected temperature will vary from -19 to -24 degrees.

On December 10, a specialist at the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, reported that almost a month's worth of precipitation would fall in the capital during the week of December 11, and by Friday, December 15, snowy weather would set in Moscow.