Weather with partly cloudy and no precipitation awaits residents of the capital on Tuesday, February 15. This is reported on website Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day in Moscow, the air temperature will be from zero to 2 degrees Celsius, at night it is expected to drop to -4 degrees Celsius. Ice is possible.

The wind will be south-westerly at a speed of 6-11 m/s, gusts up to 15 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 751-752 mm Hg.

On February 14, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist of the Moscow weather bureau, said that this week the weather in Moscow would be determined by the area of ​​high atmospheric pressure, so no precipitation is expected in the first half of the week. Partly cloudy is expected, and at night it will freeze, the meteorologist said.

A day earlier, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, promised Muscovites that the anomalous heat in the capital would continue until the end of winter and would partially shift to March. The forecaster noted that the average monthly air temperature this February is 4 degrees above the norm and this trend will intensify during the week, approaching record levels.

Anatoly Tsygankov, deputy head of the situational center of Roshydromet, also explained on Sunday that the warming, which is uncharacteristic for February, is due to a warm atmospheric front that will approach Moscow by Friday. Atmospheric pressure is growing slightly, it will reach its maximum reading on Wednesday night.