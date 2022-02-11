Cloudy weather with light precipitation and sleet awaits residents of the capital on Friday, February 11. The relevant data is published on site Russian Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day in Moscow, the air temperature will be from 1 to 3 degrees Celsius, at night it is expected to drop to -3 degrees.

On the territory of the Moscow region, weather forecasters predict from -2 to -3 degrees in the daytime and up to 6 degrees below zero at night.

A southwesterly wind is expected at a speed of 5–10 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 743 mm Hg.

Earlier, on February 5, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand said that during the week in the capital region weather is expected, which is more typical for mid-March. He also noted that for a number of Russian regions, the winter thaw will become almost anomalous.

Earlier, Vilfand warned Muscovites about abnormally low atmospheric pressure in February due to the large number of cyclones. Forecasters attribute the anomalous number of cyclones this winter to an increase in the intensity of baric formations in the North Atlantic Ocean.