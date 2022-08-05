Partly cloudy without precipitation awaits Muscovites on Friday, August 5. The relevant information is published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

According to weather forecasts, during the day in Moscow the air will warm up to +31…+33 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to +16…+18 degrees.

In the afternoon, an easterly wind is expected at a speed of 3–8 m/s, without gusts

Atmospheric pressure will be 752-754 mm Hg.

Earlier, on August 3, the press service of the Moscow Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations warned that a heat of up to +33 degrees is expected in Moscow until August 6. The agency recommends wearing light-colored clothing and a hat in the heat. It is also advisable to drink more water.

On August 1, the leading meteorologist of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Marina Makarova, also warned that the heat would return to the capital. So, on Friday and Saturday the air will warm up to 33 degrees.