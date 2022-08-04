Partly cloudy without precipitation awaits Muscovites on Thursday, August 4. The relevant information is published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

According to weather forecasts, during the day in Moscow the air will warm up to +29…+31 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to +15…+17 degrees.

During the day, an easterly wind is expected at a speed of 4–9 m/s, at night – 3–8 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 752 mm Hg.

Earlier, on August 3, the press service of the Moscow Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations warned that in Moscow from August 3 to 6, a heat of up to +33 degrees is expected. The agency recommends wearing light-colored clothing and a hat in the heat. It is also advisable to drink more water.

Prior to this, on August 1, the leading meteorologist of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center Marina Makarova said that the heat would return to the capital. So, on Friday and Saturday the air will warm up to 33 degrees.

Tatyana Pozdnyakova, a leading specialist of the Meteonovosti news agency, told Izvestia on the same day that hot weather without precipitation is expected in Moscow and the region this week, except for Sunday. She noted that the average daily temperature will be 2-3 degrees above the climatic norm.