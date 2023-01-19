Frosty weather is expected to return next week in the Bryansk region. About this on Thursday, January 19, writes NASHBRYANSK.RU with reference to the weather forecast.

According to experts, the anomalous warming is coming to an end. Now the air temperature in the region reaches +8 degrees.

Forecasters note that next Saturday, January 21, the thermometers will again fall below zero – -4 degrees is predicted.

Earlier in the day, Yandex Weather specialists told Izvestia that cloudy weather and light frosts at night are expected in Moscow this coming weekend.

On the morning of Saturday, January 21, cloudy weather awaits residents of the capital. The air temperature will be -2 during the day and -5 at night. The wind speed will be 2.5 m/s. On Sunday it will get colder in Moscow, the average daily temperature will be -5 degrees.