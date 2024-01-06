In Moscow on Saturday, January 6, heavy snowfall began, marking the end of the period of severe frosts. As Izvestia correspondent Arthur Ishpulatov said, weather forecasters predict warming on this day.

According to them, “the peak of cold weather has passed,” and the Russian capital on Saturday will be in the “warm sector of the arriving cyclone.”

During the day, temperatures from -15 to -17 degrees are expected with short-term precipitation. However, by January 7, frost will return to the capital region.

“Christmas night will be frosty, the thermometer will drop to -25 degrees,” the journalist said.

Forecasters predict new warming from Monday, before the start of the first working week.

Earlier, on January 5, the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia extended the “orange” danger level in the Moscow region until noon on January 7 due to severe frosts. At the same time, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that the frosts in Moscow would begin to weaken a little. According to him, previously the temperature was 17–18 degrees below normal, but now the anomalies will be 10–11 degrees. The warmest day will be Saturday, January 6, and the coldest day will be January 7.