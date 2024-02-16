Cloudy, light precipitation and sleet in places – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital region on February 17. The corresponding forecast was published on website Hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow during the day will vary in the range of –3…–1 degrees. Daytime levels are expected to remain the same at night.

In the Moscow region they predict from -5 to -0 degrees, with temperatures dropping to -6 at night.

