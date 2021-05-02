Rains with thunderstorms and an increase in wind up to 20 m / s are expected in the regions of the Central Federal District (CFD) in the near future. This was reported on May 2 by the press service of the regional GU EMERCOM.

On May 3, in some areas of the Tver region, heavy rain is expected, an increase in the east, southeast winds in separate gusts of 13-18 m / s, reported in the headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Tver region.

In the Bryansk region, cloudy with clearings, short-term at night, light rain and thunderstorms in places in the daytime, a south-west wind of 9-14 m / s, with a thunderstorm in places gusts of 15-20 m / s, transfers Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Bryansk region.

Rains, thunderstorms and hail in places promised forecasters in the Kursk region. The wind will blow at a speed of 9-14 m / s, in the daytime, during thunderstorms, there are gusts of 15-20 m / s.

In addition, meteorologists made an unfavorable forecast for the Kursk, Tambov, Kostroma, Yaroslavl, Smolensk and Ivanovo regions.

In the Moscow region, from 00:00 to 12:00 on May 3, rain is also expected, in places strong, in some areas a thunderstorm, increased wind gusts up to 17 m / s, reported in the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

At the same time, in a number of regions of the Urals and Siberia, in the coming days and until May 5, a high risk of fires is expected, noted Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

According to the forecaster, this is due to warm weather and a lack of rainfall in March and April.