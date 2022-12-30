Cloudy weather with light precipitation in the form of snow and sleet, ice in places, as well as up to 2 degrees above zero, is expected by residents of the Moscow region on Friday, December 30. The corresponding forecast was published on site Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

During the day in Moscow, the air temperature will be from zero to +2 degrees, at night the thermometers will take the zero mark at the minimum value.

On the territory of the Moscow region, from -3 to 2 degrees of heat is expected in the daytime and a similar range at night.

Weather forecasters predict south and southwest winds at a speed of 5-10 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 746 mm Hg.

Earlier, on December 28, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand predicted sleet and light rain in Moscow on New Year’s Eve. The temperature background will be from -3 to +2 degrees, which is the reason for the aforementioned precipitation.

As Mikhail Leus, an employee of the Phobos weather center, said on the same day, December in Moscow was marked by the fall of two norms of monthly precipitation at once – reaching a mark of 102 mm. Leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Yevgeny Tishkovets added that the snow depth of 30 cm, which was observed in the capital in the same period, by analogy, almost doubled the norm.