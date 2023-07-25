Cloudy with clearings, light rain and up to +25 degrees – this weather awaits residents of Moscow and the Moscow region on Tuesday, July 25. The corresponding forecast is published on site Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day, the air temperature in the capital will vary in the range of +23…+25 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to +16.

In the Moscow region, +21 to +26 degrees are expected during the day, at least +13 at night.

A southwestern wind is forecasted at a speed of 6–11 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 741 mmHg.

Earlier, on July 24, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand predicted the restoration of summer weather in Moscow from Wednesday. At the same time, he stressed that there will be intermittent rains in the region throughout the week. According to him, this is normal, since July is the rainiest month.

On the same day, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, said that at the end of the week in Moscow the temperature could rise to +31 degrees. At the same time, the forecaster announced heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Earlier, on July 19, Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, said that the last days of the month would be warm in the capital, and 30-degree heat is expected in early August. The forecaster added that the weather in August will be unstable, and the average air temperature in Central Russia will exceed the norm by 2 degrees.