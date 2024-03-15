Partly cloudy, no precipitation and sometimes icy conditions – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital region on March 16. The corresponding forecast was published on website Hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow during the day will vary from +6 to +8 degrees. At night, the thermometer will drop to -1.

In the Moscow region during the day they predict from +3 to +8 degrees, at night the temperature will drop to -4.

