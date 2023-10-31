Cloudy, no precipitation and up to +9 degrees – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital region on Tuesday, October 31. The corresponding forecast was published on website Hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow will vary in the range of +7…+9 degrees, at night the thermometers can drop to +6.

In the Moscow region, +6…+11 degrees are predicted during the day, and at night the temperature will drop to +5.

South winds are expected at a speed of 3–8 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure is 747 mm Hg.

Earlier, on October 30, the head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov, said that this week Muscovites will experience so-called roller coaster weather – first, a noticeable warming of up to +12 degrees, and then a return to frost closer to the weekend.

On the same day, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, predicted up to +12…+13 degrees in Moscow and the Moscow region on Wednesday, noting that such indicators are very close to records in the entire history of meteorological observation. According to him, November 1 will not only be the warmest day of the week, but also one of the warmest in the entire period of meteorological observations that have been carried out in the capital since 1877.