Cloudy, light precipitation in the form of sleet, sleet and about 0 degrees – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital on Wednesday, January 24. The corresponding forecast was published on website Hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow during the day will vary in the range of 0…+2 degrees. At night, the thermometer will drop to -1.

In the Moscow region they predict from –3 to +2 degrees, with temperatures dropping to –4 at night.

South and southwest winds are expected at a speed of 6–11 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 744 mmHg.

Earlier, on January 22, the head of the Meteo forecast center, Alexander Shuvalov, said that for most of this week the air temperature in Moscow will be above the climate norm. According to him, a thaw will come to Moscow on Wednesday – on this day and on Thursday it is expected from 0 to +1 degrees.

Before this, on January 19, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, warned that although a thaw would come next week for residents of the Moscow region, the snowdrifts would still remain high and would not have time to melt. This phenomenon will stop by next weekend.