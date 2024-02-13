Cloudy with clearings, light snow and ice in places in the region – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital region on February 14. The corresponding forecast was published on website Hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow during the day will vary in the range of –10…–8 degrees. At night the thermometers will drop to -17.

In the Moscow region they predict from -13 to -8 degrees, with temperatures dropping to -20 at night.

