Leading specialist of the Phobos meteorological center Yevgeny Tishkovets warned the residents of the capital about the Arctic invasion, which will bring a serious cold snap, said Evening Moscow…

Zero temperature is predicted on March 1, but from the 5th it will start to get colder. On March 7 and 8, frosts will peak at -19 degrees.

The meteorologist added that a warm atmospheric front will come to Moscow on March 9. However, it will not stay for a long time, cold snaps and thaws in March will constantly alternate. Tishkovets recalled that in fact, spring will come in the capital region no earlier than March 27.

We add that Tatyana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist of the meteorological office of Moscow and the Moscow region, previously stated that the combination of severe frosts and precipitation this winter is associated with the onset of a new climatic era.