Cloudy with clearings, mostly without precipitation – forecasters promised this weather to residents of the capital region on Thursday, January 12, warning of black ice. The corresponding forecast is published on site Russian Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day in Moscow, the air temperature will vary from -7 to -5 degrees. At night, the thermometer readings will change slightly – it will get colder in the range from -8 to -6 degrees.

In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from -10 to -5 degrees below zero, at night – from 6 to 11 degrees below zero.

A southerly wind is forecasted at a speed of 7–12 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mmHg.

Chief Specialist IA “Meteonovosti” Tatyana Pozdnyakova on January 11 explained the reason for the warming in the Moscow region by Sunday. This is due to the displacement of the anticyclone.

On the same day, her colleague, leading specialist of the Phobos Center, Mikhail Leus, warned of a new wave of cold in the capital in the third decade of January.

He clarified that a repetition of extreme frosts that were observed in the region during the New Year holidays is unlikely. But it is too early to give accurate forecasts.