Cloudy with clearings, light and moderate rain in some places – weather forecasters in Moscow and the region predict this weather on Friday, October 21. This is reported on the website. hydrometeorological center.

During the day in the capital the air temperature will fluctuate from +6 to +8 degrees, at night it will get colder to +2…+4.

The wind is expected to be from the west with a transition to the northwest, 5–10 m/s.

In the Moscow region, the air will warm up to +3…+8 degrees in the daytime, at night the thermometer will drop to -1 degrees.

Atmospheric pressure will be 751 mm Hg.

On October 18, the meteorologist of the METEO prognostic center Alexander Ilyin spoke about the imminent night frosts in Moscow, which will replace heavy rains.

He added that every day the average daily temperature will drop and fluctuate within +3…+5 degrees.

Friday is forecast to be one of the coldest days of the week, with the weekend the warmest.