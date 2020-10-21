On Thursday, October 22, a short warming will come to the regions of the Central Federal District.

The temperature will be higher than normal by 1.5-2 degrees, said the head of the situation center of Roshydromet Yuri Varakin.

According to him, Thursday will be a warm autumn day. TASS…

It will be especially warm in the Black Earth Region. During the day, + 10-15 is expected there, and on Friday the air will warm up to 18 degrees.

However, on Sunday night frosts will return to the Central Federal District.

In Moscow, according to forecasters, + 3-5 on Wednesday afternoon is expected, on Thursday – + 6-8. On Friday it will get warmer up to 12-14 degrees.

It will be colder on Saturday – 6-11 degrees. On Sunday, the thermometer will drop to + 4-9.