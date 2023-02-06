On Tuesday, February 7, the weather will be cloudy in the Astrakhan region. The roads are expected to be covered with ice and snow drifts. Writes about it on February 6 “Astrakhan-24” with reference to the regional CGMS.

At the same time, significant precipitation is not expected in the northern part of the region. The rest of the region is in a blizzard. Wind – northeast, 8 – 13 m/s, with gusts up to 19 m/s.

The thermometers during the day will show from 0 to -5 degrees, at night – from -9 to -14 degrees.

“It is snowing in Astrakhan, during the day with a blizzard. Wind northeast, 8 – 13 m/s, daytime – up to 17 m/s. The temperature at night will be from -4 to -6 degrees, during the day – up to 0 degrees,” the forecasters said.

Earlier in the day, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, warned of dangerous weather in southern Russia. Thus, in the Crimea, heavy precipitation and increased wind are predicted, and in the Rostov region – ice and sticking of wet snow. In addition, unfavorable weather with snowstorms and winds up to 20 m/s is expected in Kalmykia, the Astrakhan region and the republics of the North Caucasus.