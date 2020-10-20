Heat will return to the central regions of the European part of Russia at the end of this week. Forecasters from the Phobos Center told the Russians about this, their forecast was published on website…

As experts explained, the reason for the return of heat will be the North Atlantic cyclone, the center of which will move from west to east at a latitude of 65 degrees. As a result, the air will warm up by five to seven degrees above normal. In particular, in most regions of the Central Federal District, up to 9-12 degrees of heat is expected, in the Chernozem and Middle Volga regions – up to 13-16 degrees. Cloudy weather and light rains are expected along with warming.

It is noted that the warming will be short-lived. After one or two days, the warm air will cool down, and after that it will be replaced by cool air masses that will come from the rear of the cyclone, forecasters predicted. As a result, the temperature will drop to the usual values ​​for the third decade of October.