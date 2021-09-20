Astronomical autumn in Russia will start on Wednesday. There will be more cloudy days, and precipitation will take on an areal character. This was announced on Tuesday, September 21, by Marina Makarova, chief specialist of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

“On September 22, an astronomical autumn comes, and inexorable seasonal changes take place – the warm half of the year gives way to the cold one. There are more cloudy days, the average daily temperature drops below 10 degrees, the vegetation of plants stops, chlorophyll is no longer formed in the leaves. Everything, nature is gradually falling asleep “, – quotes the meteorologist TASS…

The forecaster also stressed that the nature of precipitation will also change.

“Not local, as it happens in summer, but areal. There will be more clouds, ”she explained.

Makarova noted that often the arrival of the astronomical autumn marks the onset of the “golden autumn”, when the leaves begin to turn yellow, redden, and then leaf fall begins. The average daily temperature is kept below five degrees Celsius, the specialist said.

According to the Moscow Planetarium, the astronomical autumn in 2021 in the Northern Hemisphere will come on September 22 at 22:21 Moscow time.

On the eve of the leading expert of the weather center “Phobos” Yevgeny Tishkovets said that in Moscow on September 20, a record 17 mm of precipitation fell with a monthly norm of 65 mm. According to him, the previous maximums were recorded on the same day in 1952 and 1959 – then 13 mm of precipitation fell.

In turn, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, urged Muscovites not to be intimidated by rain forecasts, since in autumn they are not as intense as in summer. The presence of 15 mm or 19 mm of precipitation is certainly noticeable, but in general, such rains are not something special, the expert stated.

Earlier on Monday, the Hydrometeorological Center predicted rain in Moscow until the end of the week. At the same time, forecasters noted that such weather is quite consistent with the nature of autumn.