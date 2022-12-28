Cloudy weather, snow, sleet and sometimes snow drifts, as well as from 2 degrees of frost, are expected by residents of the Moscow region on Wednesday, December 28. Relevant information is published on website Russian Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day in Moscow, the thermometers will display a range from -2 degrees to zero, at night it is expected to drop to 4 degrees below zero.

On the territory of the Moscow region, weather forecasters promise from -5 degrees to zero on the thermometer during the day and up to 7 degrees below zero at night.

The wind of the northern and northwestern directions is forecasted at a speed of 6–11 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 743 mmHg.

Earlier, on December 27, the head of the laboratory of the Hydrometeorological Center, Lyudmila Parshina, warned of dangerous weather in Moscow in the last week of the year. According to the forecast of the specialist, on Wednesday the air temperature will be 0 degrees, but the capital will be covered by a strong snowstorm with a northwest wind, the speed of which will be up to 11 m/s.

At the same time, the head of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that December 2022 ahead of schedule broke the record for rainfall in the capital. According to his forecast, another 6-10 mm of precipitation will fall in the capital by the end of December.