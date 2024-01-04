Cloudy with clearings, light snow, sleet and down to -18 degrees – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital region on Friday, January 5. The corresponding forecast was published on website Hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow during the day will vary in the range of –18…–16 degrees; at night the temperature is expected to drop to –23.

In the Moscow region during the day they predict from -21 to -16 degrees, at night it will get colder to -22, in some places to -27.

East, northeast wind is expected at a speed of 5–10 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 744 mmHg.

On January 5, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that the peak of cold weather in the Moscow region had passed, and now the frosts would begin to weaken a little. The warmest day will be Saturday, January 6, and the coldest day will be January 7.

Earlier, leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, said that the night of January 4 in Moscow was the coldest since the beginning of winter, the temperature dropped to -27.1 degrees. According to him, such frosts on January 4 have not occurred in the capital for 42 years.

On January 3, weather forecasters from the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation extended the orange level of weather danger in Moscow and the Moscow region due to severe frosts. According to them, abnormally cold weather will continue with air temperatures of 7–12 degrees, in some places 12–17 degrees below average climatic values.