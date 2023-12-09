Cloudy, precipitation in the form of snow, sleet and down to -11 degrees – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital region on Sunday, December 10. The corresponding forecast was published on website Hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow will vary in the range of –11…–9 degrees.

In the Moscow region they predict -14…-9 degrees.

East and southeast winds are expected at a speed of 6–11 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 757–758 mmHg.

Earlier, on December 9, the head office of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in the capital warned about abnormal frosts on December 10 and 11. It was noted that the average daily air temperature will be 7–10 degrees below the climate norm.

At the same time, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that warming up to -10 degrees at night and -3…-9 degrees during the day is predicted in Moscow from Monday, December 11.

Before this, on December 6, Vilfand said that the winter that had begun in Moscow would be accompanied by sharp changes in temperature.