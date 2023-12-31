Cloudy with clearings, mostly no precipitation, severe icy conditions and down to -13 degrees – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital region on Monday, January 1. The corresponding forecast was published on website Hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow during the day will vary in the range of –13…–11 degrees; at night the temperature is expected to drop to –20.

In the Moscow region during the day they predict from -16 to -11 degrees, at night it will get colder to -23.

Northwest and north winds are expected at a speed of 4–9 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 747 mmHg.

Earlier, on December 31, the capital's Department of Transport advised Moscow residents to be careful on the streets due to the upcoming abnormally cold weather. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, during the period from January 1 to January 5, abnormally cold weather is expected in Moscow with an average daily air temperature of 7–12 degrees below the climate norm.

On December 28, the chief specialist of the Moscow Meteorological Bureau, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, reported that starting from December 31, the temperature in Moscow and the Moscow region will begin to drop. If at the end of the year, on December 30, the air temperature will be five to six degrees above the climate norm, then on January 2 it will be five to seven degrees below the climate norm, the forecaster added. And in early January frosts down to –20 degrees are possible.