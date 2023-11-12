Rain, heavy in places in the region, and up to +7 degrees – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital region on Sunday, November 12. How noted at the Hydrometeorological Center, it will be cloudy.

The air temperature in Moscow will vary in the range of +5…+7 degrees, at night the thermometers will not drop below +2.

In the Moscow region, +3…+8 degrees are predicted during the day; at night the temperature is expected to drop to 0 degrees.

Southeast and east winds are expected at a speed of 7–12 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure is 737–745 mmHg.

Earlier, on November 9, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, noted that heavy rains would come to the capital on November 12. As Vilfand noted, no rain is expected from November 9 to 11, and there will be no snow for the next five to seven days.

Prior to this, on November 2, Vilfand warned that the weather in winter would be changeable. According to him, the temperature in winter will fluctuate – around and above normal. It could be either a thaw or a frost, Vilfand added.