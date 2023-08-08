Light rain and up to 27 degrees Celsius – this weather awaits the inhabitants of Moscow on Tuesday, August 8. The corresponding forecast is published on website Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day, the air temperature in the capital will vary in the range of +25…+27 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to +17.

In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from +25 to +29 degrees, at night the temperature will drop to +16.

A southeasterly wind is forecasted at speeds up to 10 m/s, gusts up to 15 m/s are possible in some places.

Atmospheric pressure will be 744-746 mmHg.

Earlier, on August 6, Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, predicted rain with thunderstorms in Moscow next week. According to him, local rains with thunderstorms will take place from August 8 until next weekend, this will freshen the air.

On the eve it was reported that against the backdrop of the heat in Moscow, additional measures were taken to ensure a comfortable stay for city residents, maintain roads in good condition, and take care of green spaces.