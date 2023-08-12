Cloudy, rain with thunderstorms, as well as up to 25 degrees Celsius – this weather awaits the inhabitants of Moscow on Saturday, August 12. The corresponding forecast is published on website Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day, the air temperature in the capital will vary in the range of +23…+25 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to +16.

In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from +24 to +27 degrees.

An east wind is forecast at a speed of 7–12 m/s, with gusts up to 17 m/s in some places.

Atmospheric pressure will be 748-750 mmHg.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that heavy rains would come to 14 regions in the coming days. Rainy weather will be established in the Leningrad, Novgorod, Omsk, Tomsk regions, the Krasnodar Territory and a number of other regions.

On August 9, Roman Vilfand warned of possible floods in Primorye due to rain. According to him, the coming days in Primorye will be very, very difficult – up to 100 mm of precipitation, or the monthly norm, will fall in two days.