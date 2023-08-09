Short-term rain, thunderstorms and hail, as well as up to 25 degrees Celsius – this weather awaits Moscow residents on Wednesday, August 9. The corresponding forecast is published on website Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day, the air temperature in the capital will vary in the range of +23…+25 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to +13.

In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from +24 to +27 degrees, at night the temperature will drop to +14.

Wind speeds up to 10 m/s are predicted, gusts up to 17 m/s are possible during thunderstorms.

Atmospheric pressure will be 745 mm Hg.

Earlier, on August 6, Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, predicted rain with thunderstorms in Moscow next week. According to him, local rains with thunderstorms will take place from August 8 until next weekend, this will freshen the air.

On August 5, it was reported that against the backdrop of the heat in Moscow, additional measures were taken to ensure a comfortable stay for city residents, maintain roads in good condition, and take care of green spaces. Water is also being distributed to metro passengers at some stations of the Filevskaya, Tagansko-Krasnopresnenskaya and Zamoskvoretskaya lines.