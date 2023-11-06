Cloudy, light rain and up to +11 degrees – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital region on Monday, November 6. The corresponding forecast was published on website Hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow will vary in the range of +9…+11 degrees, at night the thermometers will not drop below +6.

In the Moscow region, +7…+12 degrees are predicted during the day, and at night the temperature will drop to +4.

South winds are expected at a speed of 5–10 m/s, with gusts of up to 15 m/s possible in places.

Atmospheric pressure is 733 mm Hg.

Earlier, on November 2, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, warned Muscovites about the worsening weather during the November holidays. So, according to him, starting from November 3, the average daily temperature will be below +5 degrees, in addition, light rains are expected on November 4 and 5.

Later, on November 4, Vilfand reported that the weather was expected to return to November values ​​in Moscow from November 7. According to the expert, the air temperature at the beginning of the week will be about +9 degrees, and by the end it will drop to +1.