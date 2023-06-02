Cloudy weather with clearings, intermittent rain with a thunderstorm and up to 23 degrees Celsius await residents of the Moscow region on Friday, June 2. The corresponding forecast is published on site Russian Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day in Moscow, the air temperature will be from 21 to 23 degrees above zero, at night the thermometers will drop to +9 degrees.

On the territory of the Moscow region, weather forecasters promise from +18 to +23 degrees Celsius during the daytime and from +5 to +10 degrees at night.

A southerly wind with a transition to the northwest at a speed of 6–11 m/s is forecast.

Atmospheric pressure will be 744 mmHg.

Earlier, on June 1, the Hydrometeorological Center reported that a warning of wind gusts during thunderstorms up to 15-20 m / s and hail would be valid on June 2 in Moscow from 13:00 to 21:00 and from 9:00 to 21:00 in Moscow region.

At the same time, weather forecasters spoke about the weather in Moscow in June. According to them, June in Moscow will be cool and dry.

On May 26, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, a specialist from the Moscow weather bureau, announced the timing of the arrival of 30-degree heat in Moscow. She noted that the heat will have to wait until July, and at night in the second month of summer the temperature will be set at about +17 degrees.