Partly cloudy, in some places light rain and up to 27 degrees Celsius – this weather awaits residents of Moscow and the Moscow region on Monday, July 17. The corresponding forecast is published on website Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day, the air temperature in the capital will vary in the range of +25…+27 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to +16.

In the Moscow region, +23 to +28 degrees are expected during the day, at least +13 at night.

A northwestern and western wind is forecast at a speed of 5–10 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure – 747 mm Hg.

Earlier, on July 16, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand said that in the next three days the air temperature in the capital would rise to +25 … +27 degrees, but from Wednesday, July 19, a drop to +20 degrees and cloudy weather are expected.

He also added that from July 20 to July 22, the daytime temperature is predicted to be in the range of +19…+24 degrees. According to him, such a temperature background is below the norm by 2-2.5 degrees and corresponds to the beginning of June.