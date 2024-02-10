Partly cloudy, light snow, sleet and down to -9 degrees – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital region on Sunday, February 11. The corresponding forecast was published on website Hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow during the day will vary in the range of –9…–7 degrees. At night, the thermometer will drop no lower than -9.

In the Moscow region they predict from -11 to -6 degrees, with temperatures dropping to -11 at night.

Southeast winds are expected at 6–11 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 749 mmHg.

Earlier, on February 9, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that in Moscow and the Moscow region over the weekend the temperature is predicted to drop to -24 and -27 degrees, respectively. On the same day, the head of the Meteo forecast center, Alexander Shuvalov, also told Izvestia that cold weather is expected in the capital region over the weekend. On Monday, the slightly frosty weather will continue, and then another cold snap will set in, the expert said.

Also, leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, said that on Monday, February 12, freezing rains and warming of up to -1 degree are expected in Moscow. He warned that the icy glaze that will appear on tree branches and wires will significantly increase the weight load and could lead to falling tree branches and downed power lines. The forecaster called on Muscovites to be careful on the streets, as the roads and sidewalks will be slippery.