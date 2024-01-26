Cloudy, light snow, sleet and down to -5 degrees – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital region on Saturday, January 27. The corresponding forecast was published on website Hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow during the day will vary in the range of –5…–3 degrees. At night, the thermometer will drop to -11.

In the Moscow region they predict from -7 to -2 degrees, with temperatures dropping to -14 at night.

Northeast winds are expected at a speed of 3–8 m/s.

The atmospheric pressure will be 750 mmHg.

Earlier, on January 26, the chief specialist of the Moscow Meteorological Bureau, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, told Izvestia about the weather in Moscow on the weekend of January 27 and 28. So, according to Pozdnyakova, during Saturday the air temperature will gradually decrease, because northern and northwestern winds will arrive in portions.

Earlier that day, weather forecaster Alexander Shuvalov said that the weather in February would be similar to January: Russians could expect sharp changes in temperature and atmospheric pressure.