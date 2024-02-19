Cloudy with clearings, mostly no precipitation, sleet and down to -6 degrees – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital region on February 20. The corresponding forecast was published on website Hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow during the day will vary from –4 to –6 degrees. At night, the thermometer will drop to -9.

In the Moscow region they predict from -3 to -8 degrees, with temperatures dropping to -12 at night.

South winds are expected at 5-10 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 756 mmHg.

Earlier, on February 19, the head of the Meteo forecast center, Alexander Shuvalov, said that the week would begin with night temperatures of about -10 degrees and daytime temperatures of -7 degrees. At the same time, according to him, by the holiday, February 23, the weather in Moscow will change and the air temperature will rise to positive values, although the warming will be accompanied by precipitation.

On February 18, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that in Moscow the temperature background during the long holiday weekend will correspond to the end of March.

Before this, on February 16, Vilfand indicated that winter 2023/24 was the snowiest in recent decades. There is “quite a bit of normal weather” that matches the climate. In addition, thaws are giving way to abnormally cold weather, he added.