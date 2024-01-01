Cloudy with clearings, mostly no precipitation, sleet and down to -18 degrees – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital region on Tuesday, January 2. The corresponding forecast was published on website Hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow during the day will vary in the range of –16…–18 degrees; at night the temperature is expected to drop to –25.

In the Moscow region during the day they predict from -20 to -15 degrees, at night it will get colder to -28.

North and northeast winds are expected at a speed of 4–10 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 748–749 mmHg.

Earlier, on January 1, the Hydrometeorological Center announced an “orange” level of weather danger in Moscow and the region due to frost. The extreme cold weather warning period will continue until 8:00 am on January 5th.

The day before, the capital's transport department reported that Muscovites should be more careful on the streets due to the upcoming abnormally cold weather.

Back on December 28, the chief specialist of the Moscow Meteorological Bureau, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, told Izvestia that the air temperature in the capital and region could drop to -20 degrees.