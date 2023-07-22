Partly cloudy, in some places light rain and up to +24 degrees – this weather awaits residents of Moscow and the Moscow region on Saturday, July 22. The corresponding forecast is published on site Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day, the air temperature in the capital will vary in the range of +22…+24 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to +12.

In the Moscow region, +20 to +25 degrees are expected during the day, at least +9 at night.

A western and southwestern wind is forecast at a speed of 6–11 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 744 mm Hg.

Earlier, on July 21, the head of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, predicted a decrease in pressure and an increase in cloudiness on Sunday.

The day before, Vilfand noted that Muscovites should not expect a sharp warming in the near future. According to him, the air temperature in Moscow will be slightly below the climatic norm.

In a conversation with an Izvestia correspondent, he noted that summer is the rainiest time of the year, so one should not be surprised at the continued rain.