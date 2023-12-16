Cloudiness, light precipitation in the form of snow and sleet, sticking in places, ice, sleet and up to +1 degrees – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital region on Sunday, December 17. The corresponding forecast was published on website Hydrometeorological center.

The daytime air temperature in Moscow will vary in the range of –1…+1; at night the thermometer readings will not change.

In the Moscow region, they forecast -3…+2 degrees during the day; at night, the thermometer columns will maintain daytime values.

Winds are expected to be west and northwest at a speed of 7–12 m/s with gusts up to 15 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 741 mmHg.

On December 16, weather forecaster at the Meteo-TV forecast center, Alexander Ilyin, said that Cyclone Vanya would subside by Sunday. Then it will go north and northeast and begin to gradually fade.

On December 13, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that Sunday would bring above-zero temperatures to the capital. At the same time, the record-high snowdrifts will not melt, he noted.