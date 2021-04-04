An anticyclone will come to the Moscow region, it will bring 14-degree heat, reported on Sunday, April 4, on the site “Meteovesti”.

“Thanks to the release of the anticyclone on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, precipitation will not be observed, the clouds will noticeably thinner, and the daytime air warming along with the warm south wind will increase to +9 … + 14 degrees, at nights it will not be much cool – from -1 to +4 degrees “, – said in the message.

