Cloudy weather with clearings, light snow, snowstorms and sleet in places await residents of the Moscow region on Friday, February 10. The corresponding forecast was published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

During the day in Moscow, the thermometers will display a range of -3 to -1 degrees, at night the temperature will drop to -4.

In the Moscow region, 5 degrees of frost is expected in the daytime and a cooling of up to 7 degrees below zero at night.

A southwestern wind is forecasted at a speed of 6–11 m/s and gusts up to 15 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 750 mmHg.

Earlier, on February 8, the “yellow” level of weather danger in Moscow and the Moscow region was extended until 11:00 on February 10 due to black ice.

At the same time, the leading meteorologist of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation, Marina Makarova, spoke about a slight snowfall in Moscow on February 10. The air temperature in the capital at night will be -5 degrees, in the south of the region the thermometers will drop to -13 degrees. She explained that the southern regions of the Moscow region are still in the area of ​​​​the anticyclone, because a significant drop in temperatures is recorded there.