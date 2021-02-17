In the Leningrad region, severe frosts and icy conditions are predicted from February 18, reports Interfax…

On Thursday night, the air temperature in the region can drop to minus 24-29 degrees, in some places – to minus 30-33 degrees. During the day, the air temperature will drop to minus 19 degrees.

Then in the Leningrad region it will get a little warmer – on February 19 at night it is expected to reach 21 degrees below zero, in the afternoon – from minus 8-13 degrees.

Meanwhile, the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations urges local residents to be attentive and cautious, as such weather increases the likelihood of road accidents, frostbite and communal accidents.

Earlier it was reported that in Sakhalin, due to a powerful cyclone from the mainland, one-story houses are swept over the roof. The wind speed in some places reaches 35 meters per second, there is heavy sleet. According to forecasters, the snow storm on the island should recede by Thursday.