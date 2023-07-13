Cloudy, moderate rain in places and up to 17 degrees Celsius – this weather awaits residents of the capital on Thursday, July 13. The corresponding forecast is published on site Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day, the air temperature in Moscow will vary in the range of +15…+17 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to +12.

In the Moscow region, +13 to +18 degrees are expected during the day, at least +9 at night.

A western and northwestern wind is forecasted at a speed of 7–12 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure – 741 mm Hg.

Earlier, on July 9, Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, said that a record cold snap would come to the Moscow region next week. According to him, Moscow and the region will be in the “Arctic bag” because of the rear of the cyclone, where clouds and autumn cold will break through.

At the same time, Tishkovets noted that summer would return to its positions by the end of the week. Over the weekend, the air temperature will enter its climatic course: on Sunday afternoon, it is predicted from +21 to +26 degrees.